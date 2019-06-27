Dingledine/Reynolds

Mr. and Mrs. Randy Dingledine of Mechanicsburg announce the engagement of their daughter Cortney Brianna Dingledine to Kenney “Dean” Reynolds Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Kenney Reynolds of Springfield.

The bride-to-be is a 2011 graduate of Mechanicsburg High School; a 2015 graduate of Wright State University, where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in Biology; and a 2018 graduate of Ohio University, where she received her Doctorate of Physical Therapy degree. She is employed by The Ohio Masonic Home in Springfield as a physical therapist.

The future groom is a 2006 graduate of Kenton Ridge High School and a 2010 graduate of Wright State University, where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Biology. He is employed by Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as a microbiologist.

The wedding is planned for June 29, in Dayton.