Abbegail McCall, daughter of Michael and Ninna Tillman of Cable, and Camron Lewis, son of Scott and Toni Lewis of Springfield, will be married at their home, 4364 Swisher Road, Urbana, at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 15.

The bride-elect, a 2014 Triad Local Schools graduate, works for the Department of Developmental Disabilities.

Her fiance, a 2014 Northeastern Schools graduate, works at Orkin Pest Control.