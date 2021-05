Andrew Kyle Cassell, son of Joshua and Johnna Cassell of Urbana, was born April 10, 2021 at 9:25 p.m. in Memorial Hospital of Union County. He weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are John and June Hamilton and the late Karen Hamilton.

Paternal grandparents are Robert and Melinda Cassell.

Paternal great grandparents are Beverly (and the late Bobby) Cassell and the late Charlie and Donna Adams.