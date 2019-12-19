Emily Grace Lickfelt

Emily Grace Lickfelt was born Dec. 9, 2019, at 12:39 p.m. at Memorial Hospital in Marysville to Dawna and Jeffrey Lickfelt of Bellefontaine. She weighed 9 pounds and was 21 inches long. She was greeted by her three sisters, Allison, 6, Elizabeth, 4, and Sarah, 23 months. Maternal grandparents are Tammy and Gary Shaffer of West Liberty. Paternal grandparents are Allan and Carolyn Lickfelt of Bellevue. Maternal great-grandfathers are Jon Richmond of Sidney and Elmer Shaffer of Port Orange, Florida. Maternal great-great-grandfather is Lenard Richmond of Sidney.