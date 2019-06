Larkin Avery Grove

Larkin Avery Grove was born April 29, 2019, at 10:32 a.m., weighing 7 pounds, 13 ounces and measuring 20 inches, at Springfield Regional Medical Center to Darby Flanigan Grove and Nathan Grove. Maternal grandparents are Dawn and Butch Lininger of Woodstock and the late Dan Flanigan. Maternal great-grandparents are Pat and Julie Flanigan of Westville and Roger and Nancy Koerner of Urbana. Paternal grandparents are Michael and Jodi Grove of DeGraff. Paternal great-grandparents are Glen and Cathy Lybarger of DeGraff, Dan and Mary Grove of Sun City, Arizona, Jim Heffner and the late Carolyn Heffner of Tipp City.