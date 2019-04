Lily Mae Kiser

Ashley Baker and Jason Kiser of Urbana announce the birth of a daughter, Lily Mae Kiser, born at 7:36 p.m. March 30, 2019, at Memorial Hospital in Marysville. She weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and measured 19 1/2 inches. She joins Landen and Bailee Baker and Steven and Baylor Kiser. Maternal grandparents are Kenny and Loretta Watkins. Paternal grandparents are Ed and Linda Dean and Ricky Kiser.