Emmalyn Avery Elanor Allison

Emmalyn Avery Elanor Allison was born to Katilin (Strickler) and Jonny Allison on March 14, 2019, at 4:35 p.m. at Springfield Regional Medical Center, weighing 6 pounds and 13.2 ounces and measuring 20 inches. She joins a sister, Maeleigh. Maternal grandparents are Crystal and Jerrod Axline of Urbana. Paternal grandparents are Jon and Sonya Allison of Urbana. Maternal great-grandparents are Kathy Koons and the late Claude Strickler and Brenda and Ron Williams. Paternal great-grandparents are the late Lenard and Grace Rister and the late Diane Allison. Maternal great-great-grandmother is the late Martha Koons. Paternal great-great-grandmother is the late Ada Warrell.