Ryker Jane Zook

Adam Zook and Lara Markin, of Urbana, announce the birth of a daughter, Ryker Jane Zook, born Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at Madison Health in London. She weighed 7 pounds, 1.9 ounces. Maternal grandparents are Karen and Gary Markin of Cable. Paternal grandparents are Jeff and Carole Zook of Urbana. Maternal great-grandparents are Robert and Jane Channell. Paternal great-grandparents are Gailen and Jeanne Zook.