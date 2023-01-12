Hesses to mark 60th anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Jerry and Beverly Hess of Urbana will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Jan. 18.

They were married in the First Baptist Church of Marietta, Ohio, by the Rev. Paul Christianson on Jan. 18, 1963.

Mrs. Hess is the former Beverly Darnell of Marietta. The couple were high school sweethearts.

They have two children, Candace Dillon of Fairborn and Eric Hess (Heidi) of Dublin, Ohio. They have 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Hess is a retired dental assistant and Mr. Hess is a retired graphic arts cameraman.

The couple will celebrate with a dinner and gathering with their family.