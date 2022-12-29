Bucks mark 74th anniversary

Joe and Ruth (Folsom) Buck of rural West Liberty will celebrate their 74th wedding anniversary on Dec. 31.

They are the proud parents of Chuck (Carol) Buck, Laura Jane Bryant, Joann O’Brien and Joe II, all of West Liberty; Barb Hackett of Zanesfield; Nancy (Wayne) Hamilton of Urbana; and Shari (Terry) Jackson of Toledo.

They are also the proud grandparents of 18 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren.

A family gathering will be enjoyed at a later date.