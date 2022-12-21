Boggses celebrating 65 years

David and Martha (Stallsmith) Boggs of Urbana are celebrating their 65th anniversary on Dec. 22. They were married on that date in 1957 at the Urbana United Methodist Church by the Rev. Warren Bright.

They are the parents of two children, Mike and Beth, and grandparents to Bo and Ben.

Mr. Boggs retired from Hardin-Houston Schools after 30 years of teaching and Park National Bank after nearly 30 years as a courier. Mrs. Boggs retired from the Urbana United Methodist Church as the Secretary-Treasurer.