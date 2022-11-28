Vernons mark 30th anniversary

Mr. & Mrs. David and Tammy Vernon celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary over the weekend.

The couple was married on Nov. 27, 1992 in Bethany United Methodist Church, Celina, Ohio.

Mrs. Vernon is the former Tammy Cisco of Celina, OH.

Her family resided in St. Paris, Ohio for several years as her parents owned and operated Baker-Cisco Funeral Home.

David and Tammy met in mortuary school where they shared their passion for helping others through funeral services.

The couple have two children, Victoria (Tyler) LeVan of Urbana; and Colin Vernon of Mechanicsburg.

Dave and Tammy own and operate Vernon Funeral Homes in Mechanicsburg, North Lewisburg and Urbana.

Starting Jan. 1, 2023, they will take ownership of the St. Paris and Fletcher Funeral Homes as well.