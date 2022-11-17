Marshes mark 25th anniversary

Gregg and Cynthia Tehan Marsh will be celebrating their 25th anniversary on Nov. 29, 2022.

They were married on that date in 1997 by the Rev. Larry Poling. They are parents to Abby (Nick) Smith and Todd (Olivia) Marsh. They have 3 adorable granddaughters Maelin, Rhenna and Sawyer Smith and are anxiously awaiting grandbaby Marsh due in early spring.

Gregg is a Headquarters Production Supervisor at Select Sires in Plain City. Cyn retired from Honda of America and has been a licensed Realtor since 2005 with Just Results Real Estate. In true fashion, Gregg and Cyn have been celebrating their milestone with family and friends for a month with dinners and a trip to Kentucky.