Castles mark 65th

Mr. and Mrs. Edgar Castle of Mechanicsburg recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with a gathering of their close and loving family. The gathering was hosted by their three children.

Edgar and Wilda Mae (Rowe) Castle were married Oct. 12, 1957, in Kerz, Kentucky by the Reverend Ellis Hamilton of the Kerz Enterprise Baptist Church. They are the parents of Kenny (Donna) Castle of Thackery, Steve (Lisa) Castle of Mechanicsburg and Doug (Debbie) Castle of Urbana.

They have four grandchildren, Jim (Amanda) Castle of St. Paris, Kelly (Michel) Colchin of Springfield, Stacie (Zach) Herald of Choctaw Lake and Ryan (Morgan) Castle of Vandalia. They also have four great-grandchildren, Autumn, Everleigh Easton and Henry.

Mr. Castle is a U.S. Navy veteran and a retired self-employed finish carpenter. Mrs. Castle is a retired bookkeeper and homemaker.