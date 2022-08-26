Elliotts mark 65th anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. John O. Elliott of Woodstock recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with a gathering of family and friends, hosted by their children.

Mr. Elliott and former Barbara Crabtree were married Aug. 17, 1957, in the home of and by the Reverend R.E. Koch of Fountain Park. They are the parents of Gary (Paula) Elliott of Mechanicsburg and Roger (Penny) Elliott of Cable.

They have four grandchildren, Evan (Hannah) Elliott, Ethan (Mallory) Elliott – both of Mechanicsburg and Ashley (Bob) Speakman and Marcus (Trisha) Elliott – both of Plain City. They also have four great-grandchildren, Lincoln, Reese, Everly and Elisha. Mr. Elliott retired from Navistar in Springfield. Mrs. Elliott is a homemaker.