Clyburns mark 65th anniversary

John R. and Shirley M. Clyburn marked their 65th wedding anniversary on June 1. They were married in 1957 by Rev. Richard Johnson.
They have three children: Richard (Melissa Clyburn) of Urbana, Lora (Dale) Bray of Stigler, Oklahoma and Lisa (Rich) Alleback of Urbana; five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Clyburn is retired from Navistar and farming. Mrs. Clyburn is retired from Sears.
John and Shirley Clyburn are pictured today enjoying their garden.