John Frederick and Patricia Ann Garvey of Urbana will celebrate their 65th anniversary on May 21. They were married on that date in 1960 by the Reverend Paul S. Banders.

They have four children: John Alan (Linda) Garvey of Urbana, Kathy (Mark) Seelig of Urbana, Lisa Garvey of Lewistown, Ohio and Deb (Junior) Davis of Urbana. They also have numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Both are retired, and no anniversary party is planned.

