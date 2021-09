Mr. and Mrs. Richard Schornak of Urbana, Ohio celebrated their 70th anniversary on September 29. They were married on that date in 1951 by the Reverand Patrick Griffin.

They are the parents of 6 children, Virginia Bornschein, Joann Felczan, Elizabeth White, Mary Bossick, Victoria Kendel and Christine Raven. They also have 13 great grandchildren. Mr. Schornak is retired from Grimes Mfg Co. and Mrs. Schornak is retired from AVON.