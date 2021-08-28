Callands mark 50th anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Keith and Therese Calland of DeGraff will celebrate their 50th anniversary on August 28, 2021. The are the parents of two daughters, Melanie Blankenship and Michelle McGuire. They have 4 grandchildren Lela Midgley, Macey Blankenship, Braden Blankenship, and Bode McGuire. Mr. Calland is self employed as a licensed massage therapist and retired from KTH. Mrs Calland is employed part time at St Patrick’s Church and retired from Logan County Job and Family Services. An open house in their honor will be held August 29, 2021 from 1-3 p.m. at 642 Lippincott Road, Urbana.

