Baers to celebrate 50th

Art and Janet (Selby) Baer of 550 Ridgecrest Dr., Yellow Springs, formerly of Urbana, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 28, 2021.

Art retired after 33 years of service to 3 cities: Defiance, Urbana and Middletown, Ohio. He started his career as a waste water treatment plant operator and retired as the Director of Public Services. Art then followed his passion for baseball and worked for the Dayton Dragons for 8 years as a grounds crew member, then an usher. Janet worked for 15 years at the Champaign County Library in Urbana as the Children’s Librarian and then for 20 years as a Licensed Massage Therapist. She also earned a degree from the Institute of Applied Meditation.

Art and Janet were married at St. Vincent de Paul church in Mt. Vernon, Ohio on Aug. 28,1971. Art was from Gambier and Janet from Mt. Vernon. They both graduated from Mt. Vernon High School. Janet is the daughter of the late Dick and Donna Selby and Art is the son of the late Arthur and Ethel Baer.

The Baers are parents of two children: Aaron (Eden Swartz) Baer and grandsons Lavi and Mayim of Portland, Oregon, and Sarah (Bill) Columber and grandson Isaiah of Mt. Vernon, Ohio.

The Baers have travelled on tours through Europe. In addition, they have captained a boat down the River Shannon in Ireland and enjoyed a trip out west to Arizona. Art and Janet have also taken great pleasure in traveling to visit family in Portland. Up next on the Baers’ trail of adventures is an anniversary trip to Edisto Island, SC.