Gammellos mark 50th

Pastor David and Sandy Gammello celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, July 30.

They were married in Oil City, Pa., in 1971. The Gammellos reside in Urbana, where he serves as Pastor of the Church of God, located on East Lawn Avenue. Together they have been blessed with two wonderful children, Christopher Gammello of New Castle, Ind. and Faith (Gammello) Waddell of Galena, Ohio.

In addition to their children, they have four wonderful grandchildren: Hannah (Gammello) Froege of Fort Wayne, Ind. and Lexi Gammello of New Castle, Ind. and Emma and Cayden Waddell of Galena, Ohio.