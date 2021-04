Mr. and Mrs. Larry Chrisman, Urbana, celebrated their 50th anniversary March 19. They were married on that date in the Tremont City Methodist Church.

They are the parents of two children, Kelly (Nikki) Chrisman and Karrie (Brian) Cordial. They have five grandchildren and one great-grandson.

Mr. Chrisman is retired from the Champaign County Sheriffs Office and Mrs. Chrisman from Urbana University.