Dale and Mary Ann (Weaver) Sloan of St. Paris were married 50 years ago on March 20, 1971, at St. Paris United Methodist Church by Rev. Marvin Dowson.

They are the parents of Lisa (Brian) Case and Phil (Erin) Sloan and have two grandsons and two granddaughters.

They are semi-retired from Sloan Ag Consulting.

A celebration to honor the Sloans’ anniversary is pending due to COVID-19.