Rileys celebrate 65th

Tom (J.T.) and Dolores (Lauer) Riley of Urbana celebrated their 65th anniversary on Jan. 28. They were married in 1956 in St. Bernard Church, Springfield.

The are the parents of seven children, Lori (Keith) Forrest, Linda (Todd) Sims, Luanne (Dave) Ridenour, LaDonna Anderson, Mike Riley, Melissa Snyder, Marisue (Mark) Schmidt. They have 21 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Riley has been self-employed as a cement contractor/home builder (J.T. Riley Construction) over 60 years. Mrs. Riley has worked with him in the business and is a homemaker.

The couple celebrated their anniversary at home with family.