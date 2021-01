Darrell and Jeanne Thompson of St. Paris celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Dec. 31, 2020. The couple exchanged wedding vows on New Year’s Eve, 1950, in the St. Paris United Methodist Church. The ceremony was officiated by Rev. Ross C. Hurley.

The Thompsons have a daughter, Diane Jess (Thomas), and a son, Darren. They also have three granddaughters and seven great-grandchildren.