On Nov. 11, Dale and Anna Krebehenne of St. Paris will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married in Frankfurt, Germany, in 1970 while Mr. Krebehenne was in the Army.

They have three daughters, Silvia (Michael) Reed, Tanya Casto and Kelly (Troy) Goheen.

Mr. Krebehenne retired from JWP, and Mrs. Krebehenne is a homemaker.

The couple will have a small celebration with their children.