Latimers celebrate 40th

Jim and Lynn (Geuy) Latimer of Urbana are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary on Oct. 24. They were married at 7 p.m. on that date in 1980 in Urbana at Concord United Methodist Church by Rev. Cain.

They have three children, James Latimer, Kayla Ridder and Casey Ridder. They have one grandson.

Mr. Latimer is employed by Honeywell Aerospace in Urbana and Mrs. Latimer is retired from Urbana City Schools.

The couple will be celebrating with their children.