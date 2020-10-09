Melvins celebrate 50th

Michael R. and Mary L. (Carpenter) Melvin of Urbana are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with their family. They were married on Oct. 10, 1970, in the Bowlusville United Methodist Church, witnessed by their best friends Chuck and Betty Harvey.

They are the parents of two children, daughter Michelle (Doug) Schmid of Springfield and son Matthew R. Melvin (Kim Campbell) of Urbana. They have five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren with a 4th on the way.

Mr. Melvin is president and CEO of Perpetual Federal Savings Bank, Urbana. Mrs. Melvin is retired from Grimes Manufacturing.