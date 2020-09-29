Deeres celebrate 40th

Roger and Debra (Curtis) Deere celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on Sept. 20 by spending time with immediate family.

They were married Sept. 20, 1980, at St Mary Catholic Church in Urbana.

Mr. Deere has been Chief of Restoration at The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in Dayton for 38 years, and he shares his passion for preserving local aviation history at Grimes Field in his spare time.

Mrs. Deere worked for Grimes/Honeywell as an IE Technician for 38 years. She currently works as a cafeteria worker for Urbana City Schools.

They have two children: Jessica Deere of Urbana and Justin (Abby) Deere of Fairborn.