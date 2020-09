Bruce and Ruth (Calland) Townsley are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Sept. 18. They were married in the Urbana UMC by the Rev. Ralph Simester on Sept 18, 1960.

They both have been lifelong dairy farmers in Champaign County.

They have two children, both living in Champaign County: Mark (Lorraine) Townsley and Karen (Eric) Price. They also have four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.