Joe and Anita Gardner of Urbana were married July 3, 1970, in Urbana.

Mr. Gardner worked almost 40 years at Chi-Vit Corporation and retired in 2001. Mrs. Gardner worked for Drakett for 21 years and retired in 2018 from ODW Contracting Services, working a total of 44 years before retirement.

The Gardners have one daughter, Amica Gardner.

The Gardners will be celebrated on July 3 with a drive- or walk-by parade in front of their home,