Smiths celebrate 50th


Mr. and Mrs. James Smith

James R. and Racille (Griswold) Smith of Urbana celebrated their 50th anniversary July 12 with a family dinner.

They were married in 1969 in Mechanicsburg.

Mr. Smith is a social worker and counselor and retired as director of Champaign County Job and Family Services/Children’s Services after a 36-year career in public service. Mrs. Smith retired as assistant professor/emeritus from Clark State Community College, School of Nursing, after a 45-year career in nursing.

They are the parents of of Bart Smith (fiancee Karen Echenrode) and Stacey Smith. They have three granddaughters and seven great-grandchildren.

