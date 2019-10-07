Smiths celebrate 50th

James R. and Racille (Griswold) Smith of Urbana celebrated their 50th anniversary July 12 with a family dinner.

They were married in 1969 in Mechanicsburg.

Mr. Smith is a social worker and counselor and retired as director of Champaign County Job and Family Services/Children’s Services after a 36-year career in public service. Mrs. Smith retired as assistant professor/emeritus from Clark State Community College, School of Nursing, after a 45-year career in nursing.

They are the parents of of Bart Smith (fiancee Karen Echenrode) and Stacey Smith. They have three granddaughters and seven great-grandchildren.