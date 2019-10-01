Ritchies celebrate 50th

Patrick and Ruth Ritchie of Mechanicsburg will celebrate their 50th anniversary on Oct. 10. They were married on that date in 1969 by the late Rev. Albert Bitters, Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church.

They are the parents of two children, Nanette (Jack) Butcher and John (Bobbie Jo) Ritchie. They have five grandchildren.

Mr. Ritchie retired from Navistar after 31 years. Mrs. Ritchie worked for 27 years with the family business, Tullis Trucking, then retired from Honeywell.

A party in honor of the couple will be held at a later date.