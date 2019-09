James Erwin and Virginia Slone of Urbana will be celebrating 67 years of marriage on Sept. 29. They were married on that date in 1951 by Rev. Stanley.

They are the parents of Cynthia Sue (deceased), Vicky (Melvin) Shaffer, Linda (John) Garvey and Rick Slone. They have seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

They retired from Pinkerton Security.