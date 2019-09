Richard and Gloria Bodey, of St. Paris, are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary on Sept. 15. They were married on Sept. 15, 1979, at Grafton United Methodist Church.

The Bodeys have three daughters, Monica (Nathan) Kaffenbarger of Easley, South Carolina, Gina (Jermaine) Holliday of St. Paris, and Shannon Bodey of St. Paris. The couple also have four grandchildren.

They continue to work on the family farm in St. Paris.