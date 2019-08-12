Evilsizors celebrate 50th

Phil and Anita Evilsizor of Urbana are celebrating their 50th anniversary on Aug. 16. They were married at the Urbana Nazarene Church on Aug. 16, 1969, with the late Rev. Lester Myers and the late Rev. Douglas McAdams presiding.

They have two children, Christi (Jake) Haulman of Urbana and Noel (Nikki) Evilsizor of Marana, Arizona. They also have four grandchildren.

Mr. Evilsizor worked at Grimes Manufacturing over 40 years, and Mrs. Evilsizor worked for Grimes Mfg. for three years, for attorney Joe Valore for 13 years, for Pioneer Rural Electric for 18 years and retired from the Champaign County Title Department after 10 years.

They will celebrate by traveling throughout Wyoming, including Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks.