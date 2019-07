Jim and Polly Bails of North Lewisburg are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on Saturday, July 27.

They are the parents of Rick (Jody) Bails of North Lewisburg, John (Chery) Bails of Bellefontaine and Julie (Dave) Jenkins of St. Paris. They have many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mr. Bails is a retired Bel-Mar electrician, and Mrs. Bails is a retired Triad teacher.

They will celebrate at a cookout given by the family.