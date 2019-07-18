Wards celebrate 50th

Gregory Dow and Marcia (Balmut) Ward, Urbana, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on July 26. They were married on that date in 1969 at Weaver Chapel, Wittenberg University, Springfield, by the late Rev. Dr. Frederick Wentz, Hamma Divinity president and professor of Church History.

They are the parents of three children: Mrs. Stephen (Katherine) Setty, Urbana; Vincent (Megan) Ward, Cincinnati; and Anthony (Alicia) Ward, Baltimore, Maryland. They have six grandchildren.

Mr. Ward has owned Ward Construction, custom home building, since 1976, and Mrs. Ward is a retired educator.