Browns celebrate 64th

The Hon. Clarence J Brown Jr. and Mrs. Joyce Eldridge Brown celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary and Mr. Brown’s 92nd birthday the weekend of June 15-16 with family.

Mr. Brown served in the U.S. Congress as the Representative from the old 7th District from 1965 to 1983 and in President Ronald Reagan’s Cabinet from 1983 to 1988. He served as Chairman of the Brown Publishing Company until his retirement in 2008. After his service in the U.S. Congress, he served as President of the U.S. Capitol Historical Society and President of the Former Members of Congress.