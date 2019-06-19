Arringtons celebrate 50th

David and Jacquelyn Arrington of Urbana will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 21. They were married on that day in 1969 by Rev. White of the Bowersville Church of Christ.

They are the parents of a daughter, Dr. Shawn A. Weiss (Mark) of Galena. They have two grandchildren.

Mr. Arrington retired from Navistar after 31 years and now works for Imperial Express part time, Mrs. Arrington retired as Director of the Urbana Champaign County Senior Center Inc.

They celebrated with family at Marblehead on Lake Erie and will enjoy a trip to Nashville, Tennessee, later this year, a gift from their daughter and son-in law.