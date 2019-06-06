Leichtys celebrate 50th

Jacob and Grace (Neer) Leichty of West Liberty are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on June 7. They were married at the Oak Grove Mennonite Church by Pastor Eldon King.

They have three children, Andrea (Joel) Kauffman, Darrin (Sarah) Leichty, and Jon (Kim) Leichty, all of West Liberty. They also have eight grandchildren.

Mr. Leichty is retired from teaching at Urbana Jr High School and Adriel School. Mrs. Leichty is retired from teaching at West Liberty-Salem High School. The couple also farmed for 35 years.

The family plans a family dinner and the couple will take a trip to Europe in September.