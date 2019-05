Ralph and Carol (Timmons) Wilson of Springfield will celebrate their 50th anniversary with an open house 2-4 p.m. May 26 at Westville United Methodist Church.

The couple were married in the church on May 17, 1969, by Rev. Walter Cain Jr.

They are the parents of two children, Bryan (Dolly) Wilson of Marysville and Jaime Wilson of Springfield. They have two grandchildren.

Mr. Wilson is retired from KTH, and Mrs. Wilson is retired from Gleason Metrology.