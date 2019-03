Suzan and Thad Cushman of Urbana will celebrate their 50th anniversary March 31. They were married on March 29, 1969.

They have three children, Thad A. (Shelly) Cushman, Gregory (Tiffany) Cushman and April (Tim) Wilson. They have six grandchildren.

Mr. Cushman is retired from Navistar and continues to farm. Mrs. Cushman is retired.

An open house will be held 2-5 p.m. March 31 at Pineview Hall, 642 Lippincott Road, Urbana. The Cushmans ask that gifts be omitted.