Richard L. and Margaret A. (Leach) Smith of Urbana will celebrate their 60th anniversary Feb. 14. They were married on that date in 1959 in Catawba by Rev. Gray.

The retired couple have three children, Steve Smith of Cable, Cathy Fisher of Charleston, South Carolina, and Greg Smith of Bremen, Georgia. They also have six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

The Smiths plan a private celebration with family.