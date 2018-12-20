Bucks celebrate 70th

Joe and Ruth (Folsom) Buck of West Liberty will celebrate their 70th anniversary Dec. 31.

They are the parents of seven children, Chuck (Carol) Buck, Joe II (Dina) Buck, Jane Bryant and Joann O’Brien, all of West Liberty, Barb Hackett of Zanesfield, Nancy (Wayne) Hamilton of Urbana and Shari (Terry) Jackson of Toledo. They have 18 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Buck is in his 20th year as a Harrison Township trustee. He is retired from farming and from the state Auditor’s Office. Mrs. Buck retired from the Ohio Department of Transportation, Sidney.

An open house to honor the couple will be held 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 30, at West Liberty United Church of Christ, 212 W. Newell St., West Liberty.