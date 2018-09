Robert and Dorothy Snyder will celebrate their 65th anniversary Sept. 5. They were married in Liberty, Indiana.

Lifelong farmers, they are the parents of six children, Karen (Jeff), Sandy (Darrell), Judy, Sheri (Kelly), Roger (Sherrie) and Marvin (Melissa). They have 11 grandchildren, one step grandchild, eight great-grandchildren and six step great-grandchildren.

The couple will celebrate with a family cookout their anniversary and Mr. Snyder’s 85th birthday Sept. 8.