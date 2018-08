Richard (Dick) and Pam (Markley) Fleming of Urbana celebrated their 50 years of marriage with a trip to Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and Daytona, Florida. They were married June 15, 1968, in the Terre Haute United Methodist Church by the late Pastor William (Bill) Turner.

Mr. Fleming retired from Navistar International, and Mrs. Fleming worked in retail.

They have two sons, Brian, and Brad and four grandchildren.