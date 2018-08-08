Johnsons celebrate 50th

Al and Marion (Crist) Johnson of Cable announce their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married in Troy 50 years ago on Aug. 10 at the United Methodist Church. They are the fifth generation to reach this milestone.

The couple will celebrate with dinners with their families, then a trip to west Texas and New Mexico with relatives Grant and Gladene Johnson, who were married two weeks after the celebrating couple.

Mr. Johnson is a retired school teacher and administrator, and Mrs. Johnson retired from Urbana City Schools as a high school math teacher.