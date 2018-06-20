Andersons celebrate 70th

Carl and Jo (Lewis) Anderson of Green Valley, Arizona, and formerly of Urbana, will celebrate their 70th anniversary June 27 with an overnight stay at the Tubac Golf and Spa Resort, Tubac, Arizona, accompanied by their daughter and son-in-law.

They were married on that date in 1948 in Hamilton, Illinois.

Their children are Rae Jane (Mike) Hickey of Green Valley, Arizona; Tracy (Dave) Clarke of Urbana; and Alan Anderson of Lancaster.

Mr. Anderson is a retired Farm Implement Distributor Salesman. Mrs. Anderson is an author of poetry and short stories.