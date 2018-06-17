Salzgabers celebrate 50th

Gary and Bette Salzgaber of Urbana will celebrate their 50th anniversary this month. They were married June 29, 1968, by The Rev. Donald Dixon in Columbus.

Mrs. Salzgaber started her career at Graham Local Schools as a third grade teacher and later taught third and fourth grades in Urbana City Schools until her retirement in 2004. Mr. Salzgaber retired from teaching in 1998 after 32 years as an elementary band director with Urbana City Schools.

A reception for the couple will be held 2-4 p.m. June 30 at the First Presbyterian Church. The omission of gifts is requested.